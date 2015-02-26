Mobile marketing automation platform Swrve is announcing this afternoon it has purchased Dublin, Ireland-based mobile engagement provider Converser.

“Converser developed a conversation management system for mobile app marketers,” CEO Christopher Dean told VentureBeat via email. It can be used for engaging with consumers through “a simple, easy-to-use web platform for promoting video, surveys, and in-app messages.”

Dean added that the acquisition enables the company’s platform to offer “rich media messages in a simple-to-use, WYSIWYG interface that marketers can use to create compelling mobile messages, with no programming required.”

A typical use case for the combined platform, he said, is a brand that wants to gauge customer satisfaction by sending a Net Promoter Score survey to some users. A marketer can now create the survey, “create the segment of users based on any criteria such as recency of usage, frequency of app opens, past purchases or customer service requests, and deploy the survey in minutes.”

With the combined platform, Swrve can “easily create, test, deploy, and measure mobile app marketing campaigns just as easily as you can deploy email marketing campaigns in classic marketing automation tools like Marketo, Eloqua, and Exact Target,” he said.

Converser cofounders Barry Nolan and Oisin Hurley and the rest of the staff will join Swrve. Most of the Conversers will remain in the Dublin office. The parent company said it will continue to support all Converser customers for an unspecified time as it integrates the functionality into its marketing automation platform.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Last year, Swrve raised $10 million, some of which was designed for acquisitions. In November, the company announced what it described as “the world’s first Open Platform for mobile marketing automation.”