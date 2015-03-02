We’re studying Marketing Automation systems — complex tools in an increasingly crowded market that marketing technologists use to manage their web, mobile, email, and social marketing efforts. And we need your help.

Take our 8-minute, 20-question user survey and, in exchange, we’ll share the data with you. Whether you’re fully satisfied, frustrated, or confused, your input will help you and your peers learn about this important yet complex marketing technology.

It’s a confusing space: There are over 200 vendors with varying feature-sets. It’s not always easy to know which solutions work for your company, your budget, and your team.

Our goal is to find the best marketing automation systems that provide the most value to marketers — the ones that drive the most leads, provide the best overall marketing picture, and help marketers boost their companies’ bottom lines.

We’ve already short-listed these 38 vendors:

Act-on

Actito

Autopilot

CallidusCloud / LeadFormix

DemandCenter [eTrigue]

Drip

Eloqua [Oracle]

Emarsys

Greenrope

Hatchbuck

Hubspot

Infusionsoft

Intercom

iPresso

LeadLife

Leadsius

LeadSquared

MakesBridge

Marketing Optimizer

Marketo

MindMatrix

Neolane [Adobe]

NetResults

Ontraport

Pardot [Salesforce]

Prospecteye

RedEye

Responsys [Oracle]

RightOn Interactive

Sales Engine / Manticore

Salesfusion

SalesManago

Selligent

SharpSpring [SMTP]

Silverpop [IBM]

SimplyCast

Teradata

Unica [IBM]

Modern marketing is increasingly about personalizing customer experiences, which requires greater coordination of messaging. Marketing Automation is a technology at the heart of orchestrating customer experience.

These tools go beyond just “automation.” For companies that implement them, they are often a core component in the coordination of cross-channel marketing efforts. For the same reason, it is the key component at the heart of Marketing Clouds.

Note: If you’re a vendor on the list, we’ll be sharing a separate vendor survey.