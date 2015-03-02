We’re studying Marketing Automation systems — complex tools in an increasingly crowded market that marketing technologists use to manage their web, mobile, email, and social marketing efforts. And we need your help.
Take our 8-minute, 20-question user survey and, in exchange, we’ll share the data with you. Whether you’re fully satisfied, frustrated, or confused, your input will help you and your peers learn about this important yet complex marketing technology.
It’s a confusing space: There are over 200 vendors with varying feature-sets. It’s not always easy to know which solutions work for your company, your budget, and your team.
Our goal is to find the best marketing automation systems that provide the most value to marketers — the ones that drive the most leads, provide the best overall marketing picture, and help marketers boost their companies’ bottom lines.
We’ve already short-listed these 38 vendors:
Act-on
Actito
Autopilot
CallidusCloud / LeadFormix
DemandCenter [eTrigue]
Drip
Eloqua [Oracle]
Emarsys
Greenrope
Hatchbuck
Hubspot
Infusionsoft
Intercom
iPresso
LeadLife
Leadsius
LeadSquared
MakesBridge
Marketing Optimizer
Marketo
MindMatrix
Neolane [Adobe]
NetResults
Ontraport
Pardot [Salesforce]
Prospecteye
RedEye
Responsys [Oracle]
RightOn Interactive
Sales Engine / Manticore
Salesfusion
SalesManago
Selligent
SharpSpring [SMTP]
Silverpop [IBM]
SimplyCast
Teradata
Unica [IBM]
Modern marketing is increasingly about personalizing customer experiences, which requires greater coordination of messaging. Marketing Automation is a technology at the heart of orchestrating customer experience.
These tools go beyond just “automation.” For companies that implement them, they are often a core component in the coordination of cross-channel marketing efforts. For the same reason, it is the key component at the heart of Marketing Clouds.
Note: If you’re a vendor on the list, we’ll be sharing a separate vendor survey.