Which CRM and marketing automation tools will increase leads, conversions, and revenue — and which might suck up your investment, have you second-guessing your decisions, and leave you staring into a sea of uncertain choices?

What about ecommerce, email marketing, or social media marketing tools? Which ones will be the transformational tech tools you were counting on — and which ones may never live up to their far-reaching promises?

In this essential webinar, we’ll take you through the research that led us to separate the winners from the losers in 13 major martech categories.

We’ll guide you through the findings we reached after reviewing 2,119 marketing technology users and data from over 100 products — and then combined this with over 18 billion other data points, such as sales and marketing salaries, ad impressions and conversions, martech product logins, affiliate transactions, and pricing data.

And we’ll give you the chance to fire off questions about anything we cover with presenter Stewart Rogers, VB Insight’s Director of Marketing Technology. Of course, you can always check out the full Cost of Ownership and Return on Investment report — or show up for an hour next Wednesday and get some the most important takeaways.

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

Which categories and tools provide the biggest return, and which are a waste of money?

Which are the most expensive to own?

Which tools might be best suited to your size of organization, and which should you discount from your selection criteria?

And how do ROI levels change during different stages of marketing and sales?

How any marketing technology project rail to return on their investment

Different approaches to marketing technology management, including on-premise to cloud-based solutions

