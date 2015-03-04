Email is frequently cited among the most effective ways (i.e., ROI-driven) companies engage customers. But it’s often thought as low on the innovation scale compared to other marketing technology used to engage customers. With respect to the 60+ email service providers we’re evaluating in an upcoming study, we beg to differ. But we need your help to make the case and strengthen the industry’s understanding of what’s available now to email marketers — and more importantly — what’s on the horizon?

Take our 10-minute, 30-question user survey and, in exchange, we’ll share the data with you.

Questions we’ll answer:

How does email fit into a broader communications lifecycle?

How does email (tools and strategy) adapt to effectively serve the mobile customer?

What is available to email marketers in terms of innovation and best practices — particularly with regard to personalization and targeting?

How do you navigate the 60+ email service providers (ESP) and make the right decision for your business?

With your help, we’ll better understand what’s available to email customers today (for instance, there’s a growing segment of upstart vendors offering specialized email management, particularly to SMBs), customer priorities in email marketing systems, and most importantly, some of your biggest opportunities and best practices.

Email’s stagnancy in innovation is a misnomer. You can help us to clear that up for everyone’s benefit.

Participate in our research by taking our email marketing survey now.

Vendors: We’d love your insight as well. We’ll be reaching out to you directly.