VB is more than pleased to announce our new CMO Council. Founding members include the CMOs of Virgin America, Xerox, Birchbox, TOMS, Old Navy, Salesforce, Harvard University, Dun & Bradstreet, and Green Mountain.

Why do we need a CMO Council?

The answer has a lot to do with our new focus on research, and what we’ve been calling VB Insight:

Insight is our way of helping business leaders get the near-real-time knowledge they need to make data-driven decisions and grow their companies. We’re starting in the marketing technology space, and the CMO is increasingly the person who is making the call on software solutions to buy and customer-centric strategies to adopt.

We want to help.

CMOs still have the shortest tenure of any C-level executive, mostly due to the pressure they are under to effect organizational change, lead technological innovation, and drive the corporate bottom line. That’s a heavy responsibility, and it’s the reason CMOs need the best information on which to make decisions.

We want to help. But we can help most effectively if we get incredibly close to the challenges that today’s CMOs face. In fact, if we can get face to face with those challenges, and face to face with the women and men tasked with those responsibilities.

That’s what the VB CMO Council is all about: helping us understand every CMO’s challenges.

Driving our research agenda to meet your needs. Answering the questions you need answered. Accessing the data you need delivered. Providing the unbiased insight that can unlock the right decisions.

And, ultimately, fueling the growth you need to deliver.

Here are the founding members of the VB CMO Council, listed alphabetically by company:

Deena Bahri, CMO Birchbox

Rishi Dave, CMO Dun & Bradstreet

Lori Tauber Marcus, Chief Global Brand and Product Officer, Green Mountain

Perry Hewitt, CDO Harvard University

Ivan Wicksteed, CMO Old Navy

Lynn Vojdovich, EVP & CMO, Salesforce

Zita Cassizzi, CDO TOMS

Luanne Calvert, VP & CMO, Virgin America

John Kennedy, CMO Xerox

In addition to the VB CMO Council we will be establishing a VB CMO Forum, which wil be a broad-based group of marketing leaders who will also get early access to VB research, like this detailed and data-driven report on marketing clouds.

If you’re interested in joining our CMO Forum, please let us know here.

And if you’d like to see some of the fruits of what we’re working on, the VB Insight page has more details.