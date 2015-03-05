We all know big data has transformational power. Whatever industry you’re in — from retail to finance or consumer packaged goods (CPG) to consumer tech — the insights gleaned from big data can predict purchasing patterns, improve products and services, and create new revenue streams.

But larger data sets don’t always translate to better insights. Much as you may love the idea of big data, when not used smartly, and with the right tools, big data has the power to cripple or just confuse.

To help CMOs make better sense of big data, Neal Ungerleider’s recent report for VB Insight takes an in-depth look at the best tools and practices that help marketers turn big data into actionable insights.

We reviewed the marketing analytics practices of 757 companies and looked at how customized tools are helping winning organizations find the ‘smart data’ in a sea of ‘dumb data.’

We looked at how those who are succeeding are using big data, and what their priorities are.

We analyzed the kinds of tools used, from market segmentation and contextual search to drag-and-drop analysis and competitive benchmarks.

We then dove into specifc solutions, covering 15 of the major platforms and their respective strengths, including the biggies like SalesForce, Adobe Marketing Cloud, Microsoft SSAS, and SAP BusinessObjects as well as newer entrants such as Tableau and Beckon.

If you’re reading this, and have no idea what solution your organization is using, you’re in good company. We learned that’s not uncommon.

The report also covers individual case studies of brands such as Vail Resorts, Wendy’s, and Coca-Cola and how they utilized big data for big change.