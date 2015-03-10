Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Whether it’s about a martech choice yet to be made, or one you’ve already invested in, making a decision on marketing technology can never be done without understanding what it will cost you – and what you’ll get back in return.

Of course, that applies to everything in the martech stack: CRM, Customer Support, Marketing Automation, eCommerce, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Conversion Rate Optimization, and more.

That’s why VB Insight set out to determine the total cost of ownership across 13 major martech categories — and the ROI that can be attributed to each.

It was a massive undertaking to be sure: we analyzed 2,119 marketing technology users and reviewed data from over 100 products. The results of that analysis were then combined with over 18 billion other data points, such as sales and marketing salaries, ad impressions and conversions, martech product logins, affiliate transactions, and pricing data.

The result? An exhaustive report on the state of cost, payback, and return for marketing tech.

But to get the most important takeaways and highlights, you can cut to the chase by tuning into to next week’s webinar hosted by Stewart Rogers, Director, Marketing Technology at VB Insight.

It will be one hour no marketing leader will want to miss.

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

Which categories and tools provide the biggest return, and which are a waste of money?

Which are the most expensive to own?

Which tools might be best suited to your size of organization, and which should you discount from your selection criteria?

And how do ROI levels change during different stages of marketing and sales?

How any marketing technology project rail to return on their investment

Different approaches to marketing technology management, including on-premise to cloud-based solutions

Speakers:

Ryan Steingard, Director, Retention Marketing, zulily Ryan’s diverse background in executive research, wealth management, and strategic marketing has made him into an innovative dataphile that excels in team building and marketing strategy. His current focus is continuing the retention marketing efforts at the Seattle-based home and clothing retailer, zulily. Ryan is a Harvard graduate with an MBA in Marketing and Finance from Northwestern University.

Tia Newcomer, Vice President, Marketing at Cord Blood Registry After more than a decade at Hewlett-Packard, Tia joined the biotech company Cord Blood Registry, creating the go-to-market strategy that sits at the intersection of consumer, clinicians, B2C and B2B execution. Her diverse functional experience includes roles in Direct P&L Management as well as Business Development, Sales, Marketing, and Category Analytics/Data Science at both the individual contributor and senior management level.

Stewart Rogers, Director, Marketing Technology, VB Insight Stewart’s been involved in sales, marketing, and running software companies since computers had black screens with the ‘wide choice’ of green or orange text. When not speaking, writing or reading about marketing technology, sales force automation, web tools, and other awesome processes you’ll find Stewart helping to make VB Insight the best analysis and reports resource available to industry leaders today.

Moderator:

Wendy Schuchart, Editor and Analyst, VentureBeat Wendy is a technology journalist with more than a decade experience in enterprise IT. Most recently, Schuchart was the senior site editor of TechTarget’s CIO Media Group. She has also served as section editor for UBM’s Network Computing and Secure Enterprise. She is a frequent contributor to InformationWeek, Network Computing, Green Data Center, Wikibon and other leading tech publications. She holds a Masters from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee.