Do you remember PlayStation Underground? Well, even if you don’t, it’s back.

PlayStation Underground was a CD-ROM-based magazine from the late 1990s that focused on all things PlayStation, which Sony published for use in the PlayStation and PlayStation 2. It eventually transitioned into part of the print PlayStation Magazine before it disappeared in late 2001. But it’s back as online video, Sony’s PlayStation Blog announced today. This video broadcast will serve as an extension of Sony’s efforts to communicate directly with its player base, a path the company has continued on since its 2007 launch of the PlayStation Blog.

Just like the original demo disc from a couple of decades ago, the new PlayStation Underground broadcast will feature game previews and insider details. The original discs featured interviews with famed game makers such as David Jaffe (Twisted Medal, God of War) and Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy), and it sounds like this video series aims to do the same.

Following today’s return, it will initially roll out as a bi-weekly release, with a weekly broadcast planned in the coming months. Today’s episode focuses on music rhythm game reboot Amplitude from Harmonix. It’s available to watch now on the PlayStation Blog or on the PlayStation YouTube channel.