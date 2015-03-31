First we took L.A., which doesn’t sound quite as significant as taking Manhattan. (And in fact, we didn’t even really take it … we just visited. And spoke.) Then we drove up the I-5 to Seattle (we didn’t actually drive), and we finally popped up into Canada, just a little farther north, in Vancouver.

Now it’s Toronto’s turn. And Montreal.

I’m talking about the VB Mobile Roadshow, which lands in Toronto tomorrow and Montreal on Thursday.

The TL;DR version is this:

We’ve started doing research at VB (real, hardcore, significant research).

About 1,500 mobile developers with over a billion monthly active users (MAU) have told us what works and what doesn’t in four key areas of mobile.

We’re coming to tell you what we learned.

We’ll hit two topics in depth: mobile user acquisition and mobile monetization. Along the way, we’ll throw in a few of the juiced bits of our mobile app analytics and mobile marketing automation studies. It’ll be a busy 45 minutes, and we guarantee insights — or your money back.

(Except, of course, you don’t have to pay anything. The VB Mobile Roadshow is entirely free thanks to a sponsor.)

Before we talk, we’ll eat and drink. And after we talk, we’ll also eat and drink.

A few spots are still available. Now would be a really good time to grab one of them (in Toronto and Montreal).