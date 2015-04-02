Usually, when a company delays a game, they say it’s because the developers need more time to make it as good as it can be. But Microsoft has a novel reason for pushing Quantum Break to 2016.

The Xbox One manufacturer announced in a press release today that the third-person shooter was moving out of the 2015 holiday season simply because the console already has so many exclusives coming out at that time.

“We’ve got the strongest games lineup in Xbox history right now, with 2015 blockbuster exclusives like Halo 5: Guardians, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Fable: Legends, and Forza Motorsport 6, and more we’ll announce in the coming months,” said head of publishing Shannon Loftis in the press release. “With so many games launching this year, moving Quantum Break to 2016 extends our incredible portfolio into next year with a monster new IP.”

Sony also recently delayed a big exclusive, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, from holiday 2015 to 2016. However, it did so to give the game extra development time. The PlayStation 4 could have a hard time fighting against the Xbox One’s stable of exclusives this holiday.