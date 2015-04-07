Intelliverse recently launched a suite of tools called Email Tracker, made to help salespeople more strategically follow up with contacts — knowing when, how, and whereby which emails are opened and interacted. They’re collecting customer data and acting on it, and, in effect, are behaving like email marketers.

Intelliverse has been around the block in the sales software solutions end of the world. Founded in 1984, they’ve been early pioneers in many common sales acceleration technologies like click to call. In a *hyper competitive sales technology business, they’ve been profitable and are privately held. This is unique to this market. With Insidesales’ huge rounds and valuation to support innovation, the sales tech market is primed for an arms race. We’ll be conducting research on this topic later this summer at VB Insight.

With Intelliverse’s Email Tracker built on their ION platform, salespeople can now easily see the status of their sent emails, including detailed email open data you’d normally get from an email marketing provider. Salespeople can strategically plan when and how to follow up with contacts. In other words, salespeople equip themselves with the types of actionable data tools usually reserved for marketing teams.

In a typical sales and marketing organization, marketing provides the leads, and sales follows up on them. Because of the expansive customer data available and hundreds thousands of marketing tech tools to act on it, this process often isn’t so cut and dried. For instance, many big B2B organizations buy lists of prospects from dozens of vendors, whose accuracy is dubious at best. Because the very top of the funnel often inherently lacks focus and accuracy, marketing automation tools are there to help you figure out who’s interested and how you’re going to contact those people. But how to translate all that marketing data into actual sales activity? There’s a host of technology available to sales teams that bridges the gap between lead generation and sales.

Sales acceleration tools like Intelliverse help fill this critical gap by aiding your sales team in figuring out how to contact these people.

“We like to think of ourselves as being the qualified prospect company,” Intelliverse CEO Sean Gordon told VentureBeat in an interview. “Our software plays well with all the marketing automation tools out there with the purpose of helping reps do their job more effectively.”

Enter the next challenge for an already tough job. A well-known B2B sales stat from CEB states that 57 percent of the buyer’s journey is already complete before the first touch from a salesperson. This means that 57 percent of a typical salesperson’s job has been made obsolete. We’re entering a world that requires fewer, smarter, more effective salespeople.

“For established industries, that stat is probably even higher,” Gordon said. “We just consider them a much warmer lead before you even call them. But you still have to reach out to them.”

To alleviate the time salespeople spend on prospecting activities and admin tasks, which on average takes more than 70 percent of a salesperson’s time, Intelliverse’s software drastically reduces prospecting time and speeds the process toward qualified prospects and closed deals.

“With the Email Tracker, we looked to the ‘1 to many’ strategy used with marketing automation tools and how effective that can be. So we built an application for 1 to 1 emails,” Gordon said. “Sales, in the end, is about developing relationships. It’s great that marketers can send a blast out to a list of 10,000 customers. But what about the sales rep emailing 50 people a week? Wouldn’t it be great to get some data on that to help them be more effective, focused, and tailored through their targets?”