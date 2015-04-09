Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) is about getting more of your web and mobile audience to do what you want them to do. Sign up for an account, download a white paper, click on the Contact Us button, or make an actual purchase.

Whatever your objective, you’re not going to improve your rate of success by guesswork. Or by copying what others do. Or implementing your boss’s or even the CEO’s opinion.

CRO is about tactics and tools that result in quantifiable, demonstrable change. In this one-hour webinar, we’re going to cover the essential strategies that include A/B testing, multivariate testing, web analytics, website heat mapping, funnel analysis, mobile analysis – and even expert panel surveys and feedback.

All play a part – but what part? When do you need one tactic and not the other. Which have proven to be more successful? We’ll show you real examples of what’s worked for leading practitioners.

We’ll also look at the tools that enable you to implement these strategies. The webinar is based on our recent Insight report that reviewed over 36 CRO tools in total, along with almost 3,000 tool users, as well as tool penetration data across 3.1 million U.S. websites.

Armed with this, we’ll be reviewing the best solutions for each of these major CRO tactics. We’re taking the guesswork out of the tool selection process — and showing how to turn traffic, visits, and page-views into customers and subscribers.

Leading the webinar will be VB Insight’s Director of Marketing Technology, Stewart Rogers. He’ll be joined Ujjwal Dhoot, Chief Marketing Officer of FSAstore — the Internet’s largest offering of FSA-eligible (flexbile spending account) products. Ujjwal has grown several eCommerce companies many times over, managing marketing budgets of over of $10 million.

What you’ll learn:

What conversion rate optimization is — exactly

The top performing tactics and strategies for CRO

What CRO tools succeed, and what tools fall short

What features you should focus on in CRO tools, and what features you should ignore

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director, Marketing Technology, VB Insight Stewart’s been involved in sales, marketing, and running software companies since computers had black screens with the ‘wide choice’ of green or orange text. When not speaking, writing or reading about marketing technology, sales force automation, web tools, and other awesome processes you’ll find Stewart helping to make VB Insight the best analysis and reports resource available to industry leaders today.

Ujjwal Dhoot, CMO, FSAstore.com With diverse experience in direct & digital marketing, eCommerce, business development, and analytics, Ujjwal is responsible for FSAstore’s overall growth strategy, customer acquisition and retention, analytics development, and optimization. Prior to FSAstore.com, he was VP of eCommerce Marketing at 20×200, an online retailer for limited edition art, where he oversaw all aspects of marketing. Ujjwal was also VP of Marketing at PetCareRx.com, a fast-growing online retailer for pet medications where he managed the entire marketing portfolio, along with business development and analytics function. He also successfully led the A/B and multivariate testing program to double eCommerce conversion to over 10 percent.

