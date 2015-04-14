Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

With almost 2 billion people on mobile devices now, we’re not long from a day when that number will double. It’s why brands set on engaging customers more deeply have invested heavily in mobile marketing automation (MMA).

MMA is how established brands like Starbucks, Walgreens, and Macys entice consumers to spend more. It’s how mobile-first companies like video messaging app Glide and AccuWeather (which powers forecasts for over a billion people globally) engage customers more frequently and deeply.

And even though only a fraction of marketers are now relying on MMA, the choices for vendors is already crowded — and when a field is this nascent, how do you know what’s right for your business? The best choice for an enterprise company may not be the best one for a mobile-first company and different yet for a mobile game publisher.

In this webinar, VB’s VP of Research John Kostier will share the findings of our recent report on MMA which surveyed 375 mobile developers with over 900 million monthly average users, analyzed 1.8 million apps in Google Play and the iOS app store, conducted 17 live interviews, and surveyed 19 MMA providers to find answers to these questions.

It’s a massive report (about 100 pages), but in this hour-long discussion, you’ll walk away with the most important takeaways and get a chance to pose questions about an area that is becoming impossible to ignore.

What you’ll learn:

What mobile marketing automation is exactly

The top players including Urban Airship, Adobe, Salesforce, Localytics, Kahuna, Swrve, Upsight, and more

What MMA is good at and where it still falls short

What companies are actually achieving with MMA

Best MMA tools for enterprise, mobile games, mobile-first/mobile only companies, SME, and omnichannel

