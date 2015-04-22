Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Ignoring mobile marketing now is to risk certain death in a world where giants like Starbucks, Walgreens, and Macys are able to turn mobile users into more valuable customers. Automating that process is how they get it done. Think old-school CRM and web-based marketing automation solutions merged with modern app analytics solutions and you get mobile marketing automation.

But in a field that only emerged in the last-half decade, how do you know the best platform to choose?

Do you go with the grandfather of automated mobile marketing (Urban Airship), figuring they’ve got most of the kinks worked out?

Do you go with the large enterprise company (Adobe), assuming it has the bench-press strength and reliability?

Or do you go with a new startup that learned what to do – or not — from watching others and built a new approach from the ground up?

The truth is, there’s not one answer. That’s what VB discovered in its recent report on Mobile Marketing automation which surveyed 375 mobile developers, analyzed 1.8 million apps in Google Play and the iOS app store, conducted 17 live interviews, and surveyed 19 MMA providers.

And it’s what VB’s VP of Research John Koetsier will be sharing in this one-hour webinar. The research results showed that the best platform you choose depends on the size and kind of your company. What’s right for an enterprise company is different from a mobile-first company and different yet for a mobile game publisher. Essential knowledge in a mobile-first world.

What you’ll learn:

What mobile marketing automation is exactly

The top players including Urban Airship, Adobe, Salesforce, Localytics, Kahuna, Swrve, Upsight, and more

What MMA is good at and where it still falls short

What companies are actually achieving with MMA

Best MMA tools for enterprise, mobile games, mobile-first/mobile only companies, SME, and omnichannel

This webinar is sponsored by Swrve. The research presented is entirely independent and completed before any sponsors come on board to enable us to present the findings of this research during webinars for free.