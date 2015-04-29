Developing for multiple platforms is about to get easier, as long as all of those platforms use Windows 10.

YoYo Games will use its GameMaker: Studio development tool to show off Windows 10 Universal Apps, which will run on every Windows device, including computers, tablets, phones, and Xbox One. The company will show how easy it is to export a game from GameMaker to a Windows 10 phone, Windows 10 Surface Pro, Windows 10 desktop, and Xbox One at the Microsoft Build Developer Conference, which takes place today through Friday in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

Developers have used GameMaker: Studio to create indie hits like Hotline Miami and Spelunky. The online gambling company Playtech bought YoYo Games for Playtech buys GameMaker creator YoYo Games for $16.4 million.

“Build is a key event for us and the entire development community, and we’re delighted to have this opportunity to connect with professional developers and demonstrate the power, simplicity and integration of the GameMaker: Studio platform with the latest Windows 10 release,” chief technology officer of YoYo Games Russell Kay wrote in a press release sent to GamesBeat.