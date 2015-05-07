Here’s a list of today’s tech funding stories, updated as the day unfolds. Tip us here if you have a deal to share.

A few years back, there was a neat little app called “Banjo” that was generating some buzz thanks to its timely integration of a couple hot tech trends The app let you monitor social networking and media activity (hot!) based on location (hot!). But then, Banjo sort of faded from consciousness because in the end, we didn’t care all that much that some dude on the next block was tweeting about his cats. So it was a bit of surprise to see Banjo announce last night that it had raised $100 million from Japan’s SoftBank.

Robinhood, a mobile investment app that lets you invest small amounts of stock with a quick scan of your fingerprint, is announcing a $50 million raise today. NEA Ventures led the round, which also saw participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Social Leverage, and Ribbit Capital.

An Israeli startup called Twistlock is launching today, with the words “containers” and “security” on the brain and $2.5 million in funding. Twistlock has a long list of things in mind to make it easier for enterprises to adopt containers — a technology for storing up application code that can be easily moved from one server environment to another.

Wag!, known casually as the “Uber for dog walking,” announced today it has secured funding from Freestyle, Greylock, Crunchfund, Social Leverage, Dave Morin’s Slow Ventures, Structure Capital, John Maloney, and other investors. The San Francisco-based company officially launched in San Francisco today and will be expanding to New York in the next two weeks, offering users monitored dog walks for $20 per 30 minutes.

Cursive Labs announced today the closing of its $2.2 million Series A round. The San Diego-based company plans to use these funds as a means to better support startups. Participants in the Series A round included investors Crescent Ridge Partners Ventures, Wavemakers Partners, Howard Linzon of Social Leverage, Keshif Venture, Bootstrap Incubation, and others integral to the growth of both Southern California and San Diego startups.

This list will be updated with breaking funding news all day. Check back for more.