Unless you’ve been trapped in a room with a calendar stuck on 2005, you know that social media is no longer an option for brands. Consumers now expect you, and your business, to react to them as quickly as their friends and family do.

It’s also now an essential driver of growth. In a world where consumers are connected, sometimes 24/7, to their social networks, understanding the tools that help drive support, engagement, leads, demand, and brand awareness is more essential than ever.

Enter the world of social media marketing — or SMM. Many tools promise to do everything from social media management, monitoring, and analytics to social advertising and commerce. But how do you know which ones actually deliver, and on the things your business really needs? What’s right for enterprise may not be the best solution for an SMB.

For the report, our analysts studied 28 major SMM tools and how their users score them. They also surveyed 1,133 social media managers, analyzed over 250,000 tweets, and tracked the 1,600 brands with the most followers and the most engagement in their use of social media.

Stewart Rogers, VB Insight's Director of Marketing Technology, is joined by guest Jason George, CEO of Telescope Inc., and Douglas Karr, CEO of DK New Media.

Together, they’ll be sharing the best way to leverage social media management tools — and make sense of the social marketing jungle.

What you’ll learn:

What social media management is, and what it can do for you

An objective view of all major SMM tactics, and how top brands use them

How well SMM tools deliver on their promise, and whether they drive value and return on investment

