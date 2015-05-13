DeltaDNA has retooled its analytics dashboard so that it delivers real-time retention and monetization performance analysis.

The new Benchmark Dashboard delivers real-time scores for how a game is performing across four key retention and monetization metrics. That way developers can see how their game stacks up against the best and most viable games out there. Retention is increasingly important as it’s easier and more lucrative to hang on to existing players than it is to pay high user acquisition costs to get new ones.

The new dashboard also analyzes reviews on iOS, Android, and Steam to give developers a real-time score. Developers can also see a “word cloud” of the most frequently used words in the reviews. Edinburgh, Scotland-based DeltaDNA also aggregates review scores alongside a color-coded word cloud based on what users are saying about a game. The dashboard instantly compares game performance against industry-best retention and monetization key performance indicators (KPIs).

Mark Robinson, chief executive of DeltaDNA, said in a statement, “While dashboards are an essential tool for telling you how your game is performing, as a developer it might not always be clear what your players are saying about it and exactly how you compare to other games.”

He added,”With the Benchmark Dashboard, developers instantly access direct feedback from players, and they get vital information on how their game is performing against others. This is a great addition to the DeltaDNA platform, to give publishers and developers all the tools they need to know their players.”

“According to VB Insight’s own research on Mobile Marketing Automation solutions, DeltaDNA is already one of the more feature-complete solutions,” said Stewart Rogers, an analyst at VB Insight. “This new addition adds to its claims of a 50 percent increase in player engagement and a 30 percent increase in revenue, estimates that were — in the most part — supported by respondents to our user surveys.”

The dashboard shows how a game is performing against the industry, comparing results against 20th-percentile and 80th-percentile industry scores for retention on the first day and seven days after a game launches. It also shows payer fraction and revenue per payer. DeltaDNA has data from more than 1,000 games.