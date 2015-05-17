Seventy-five percent of marketers think their jobs have changed more in the last two years than the past 50. Now there are more channels and devices to reach customers than ever. So how do you reach your customers everywhere in their journey when it’s become so complex?

The short answer is, you don’t. The long answer? Read on…

Cross-channel marketing can seem insurmountable, but getting started doesn’t have to be hard. Like any complex problem, it can be broken down into smaller, manageable pieces.

Today, Adobe is releasing a guide to help get started with cross-channel marketing. The key insights? Ten steps to understand what data and content matters — and what doesn’t.

I’ve included some of the highlights below.

First, cross-channel marketing is about all about efficiency and consistency. You get consistency by consolidating customer data and improving targeting and personalization. You get efficiency by repurposing content for messaging across channels.

It’s easy to think that an absence or inconsistency on any one channel can be a missed opportunity. But if we’re being efficient, it makes sense to focus on those channels where our customers are and where they convert, rather than the entire universe. What channels work for your company and industry? What data do you have about prospects in those channels, and what type of content works best in each?

By breaking down the process, getting started should get easier. But the technology decisions are often harder, as we’ve found in recent reports on marketing automation and marketing clouds. They cover the gamut of cross-channel capabilities, but the marketing automation universe is as broad as 200 vendors, and there are easily 25 competitors in the marketing cloud space.

Although we’ve found some solutions are simply better than others, it’s just as important to know what capabilities you need and align those to vendor capabilities. With hundreds of vendors and nearly as many features, that’s a tough proposition on your own.