Yes, Disney uses mobile marketing automation to make its games more fun. And yes, the publisher behind Subway Surfer finds ways to make you jump those trains just a little bit longer.

But no, mobile marketing automation is not just a tool for game publishers and mobile startups.

For example, TV network Epix HD boosted app sessions 800 percent. Insurance provider Allianz increased mobile usage 40 percent higher than desktop. And many other enterprise brands are using mobile marketing automation to understand their users better, increase retention, and — most importantly — build a better relationship with their customers.

Next week Thursday we’ll be discussing why in a free VB webinar. We’ll look at the technology, sure — the vendors, features, categories of marketing automation solutions — but more importantly, we’ll look at how major companies are using the technology to engage their users.

And, of course, convert users into customers.

The technology is relatively new. So new that only about one percent of the apps on the major app stores are using MMA. But it is the most successful one percent, generally, and the growth rate is well up over 150 percent annually.

Those successful apps include offerings from L’Oreal, Fox, Yahoo, and the New York Giants. They are using solutions by companies such as Swrve, Appboy, Kahuna, FollowAnalytics, and Leanplum to understand their users at a deeper level than app analytics allows, and engage with them in personalized ways.

Other marketing tech providers, such as Adobe and Salesforce, have also entered the space, and companies who used to just provide app analytics, or another solution, are now providing mobile marketing automation and other products in a suite. Examples here include Localytics, which the popular soccer app Onefootball uses to help track and manage user success.

Other features enable A&E, for example, to change its app without having to recode it, upload it to the app stores, and wait for approval. And MMA also enables apps to set custom prices for their in-app purchases using tools like Scientific Revenue.

