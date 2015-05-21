PRAGUE — In our recent marketing tech finance report, we saw that investment in the 2,400 martech companies we track for VB research went massively and disproportionately into analytics.

Clearly, marketers bombarded with data are dying for simple insights.

It’s appropriate then, that social media management firm Socialbakers is announcing analytics, more analytics, and even more analytics today at Engage 2015 in Prague.

“We’re using barely 10 percent of the data that’s out there right now,” Socialbakers CEO Jan Rezab said on stage, adding that changes in how we collect and use data are ushering in the modern equivalent of a new industrial revolution, and leading to massive, outsize valuations in young startups. “The road ahead is to use the 90 percent.”

Included are at least five new capabilities:

a new Instagram analytics dashboard

an integration of digital ads and analytics that will help brands improve their ads in real time via data on effectiveness

video analytics on plays and completions, in addition to total views, across both Facebook and YouTube

analytics on Sina Weibo via an exclusive partnership

paid post detection so brands can tell when their competitors are boosting their posts, how that is helping them, and how much they’re paying

The new Socialbakers analytics has a new interface and better reporting, the company said, plus deeper engagement data, and better integration with Facebook Insights.

The goal is not to learn more about social media, Rezab said. The number of views you have on YouTube, for instance, can be irrelevant to your overall financial and brand success. The goal, instead, is to bring that data into the organization and use it to transform processes like HR, like product development, like marketing.

Part of the new release is a new dashboard and “command center” that will allow brands to view all of their key data in one place, whether on the smartphone or desktop.

The Sina Weibo strategic partnership is particularly interesting. The Chinese Twitter-like social network, which boasts well over half a billion users, will be releasing a joint product with Socialbakers. Essentially, Socialbakers will be working with Sina Weibo to create that network’s version of Facebook Insights — its analytics solution.

The relationship is exclusive.

“Essentially, if you want advanced analytics on [Sina Weibo], you’ll need to use this product,” Rezab told me off-stage.

It’s quite a coup for the Prague-based social analytics and management company. China is the country with the most immediate potential for both internet and social network expansion, and this situates Socialbakers very well to be a key part of that ecosystem.