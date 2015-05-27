Join us for this live webinar on Thursday, May 28 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

When Scott Carlis talks about the importance of mobile marketing, he gets quite passionate. Carlis is the VP of Digital, Social Media and Marketing for Global Partnerships at AEG — the world’s largest sports and entertainment company.

In his role, he enables brands worldwide to develop closer relationships with the fans through immersive experiences with AEG’s properties. Gone are the days when it was enough for a sponsor to slap logos up; now AEG partner brands like McDonalds and Delta Airlines want to activate fans through experiences that provoke deep engagement.

“Arguably, the most effective way to do that is though mobile marketing,” says Carlis, “Ninety-eight percent of our fans who go to live events are carrying a smart phone with them — and we want them to stay within the AEG ecosystem, and the live event ecosystem.”

He gives the McDonalds player-of-the-month promotion for the L.A. Kings NHL hockey team as an example. Every month during hockey season, fans are encouraged to vote for who they believe is deserving of the best-player title. Mobile is foundational to the success of the program — from digital social promotions to encourage participation, to the voting process, to the incentives for fans to share their vote via social media channels.

“Our best engagement is through the mobile app,” Carlis explains, “and if we don’t have that level of engagement and support, then the program is suboptimal.”

To make all this come together, mobile marketing automation is critical. A huge number of platforms and tools have emerged to enable marketers to optimize the channel. But what works for a global enterprise company the size of AEG is not the same as for a startup or mid-size business.

That’s why VB undertook a massive investigation into 19 MMA providers. The result is the most complete report on mobile marketing automation available. Along with the providers, it also surveyed 376 mobile developers, and analyzed 1.8 million apps in Google Play and the iOS app store.

In this not-to-be-missed webinar, Carlis will be joining John Koetsier, VB’s VP of Research and Gregg Colvin, former COO of Universal McCann Worldwide. Together they’ll be talking about what it takes for enterprise to succeed with mobile marketing. And, of course, Koetsier will be sharing the most important takeaways from the report — like which platforms are best able to scale for the needs of enterprise level companies and handle the volume of data they generate.

As Carlis will attest, the best platforms also have to be able to scale not to just what marketers are doing today, but they have to be able to adapt easily to the future. For example, after experimenting with beacon technology at a smaller scale, Carlis says, “Starting with the 2015/2016 season, beacons and proximity-based messaging through our app is going to be much more pervasive. Our goal is to make sure we’re applying maximum engagement between our sponsors and the fans. Mobile is definitely the way we’re developing deeper experiences.”

