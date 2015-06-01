If you’re the kind of person that buys strategy guides, you probably own a few that Prima or BradyGames published. Now, those two companies are working together.

Publisher Penguin Random House has purchased BradyGames and folded it into its Prima label, according to the Prima website (via Polygon). This will result in BradyGames moving all of its content to Primagames.com. People who already have a BradyGames.com account can migrate to the new, all-in-one site.

“Now that Prima and Brady are both owned by Penguin Random House, we’re combining forces to offer you all the high-quality, expert strategy options in one convenient location,” reads a post on Prima’s website. “You will now see BradyGames official content on PrimaGames.com. Likewise, you will see PrimaGames.com mentioned in BradyGames guides.”

We’ve reached out to Prima and BradyGames to ask if their merger will change anything, and we’ll update this post with any new information.

The two companies did say they will continue to publish printed guides. This also ends situations where Brady has the exclusive rights to publish an official strategy guide, which was the case for something like Destiny and Skylanders — now Prima also owns those relationships and agreements that.