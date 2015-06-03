Update: Microsoft says it has fixed the problem.

You may own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox One, but that doesn’t mean you can play it.

Many players are complaining that they cannot install or even launch The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on their Xbox Ones. Microsoft has acknowledged the problem on its website, and it says that it’s trying to fix it.

But when GamesBeat reached out to Microsoft, it told us to reach out to The Witcher 3 developer CD Projekt Red for answers. We’ve done so, and we’ll update this story when we get a response.

For now, the Microsoft Xbox Live status page still reads as follows:

“Are you unable to launch or install The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt? We’re working to address this ASAP! Thanks for staying patient. We’ll fill you in as soon as we know more.”

Players on Twitter are posting screenshots of the issue.

@Xbox trying to start up The Witcher 3 digital version & i get this error. Widespread issue, any idea what it is? pic.twitter.com/vY7b7okoZl — Max St-Jacques (@Mia_San_FCB) June 3, 2015

Because this is affecting both gamers trying to install The Witcher 3 as well as those who already have it, something is likely going wrong when the game attempts to authenticate its license. But it’s also possible that the Xbox One update that rolled out today is causing an issue.

We’ll keep you posted.