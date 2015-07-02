Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

If you got a dollar every time a marketer mentioned the word ‘personalization’, you’d be able to retire as a marketer. But for all the talk about personalization, most marketers still find the whole practice exceedingly difficult.

A key reason is that a single view of the customer is essential for personalization combined with centralizing customer data. After all, how do you truly personalize your customer touch points if you aren’t able to integrate all the ways — the multiple channels and devices — with which a customer interacts? But according to a recent VB Insight report on Identity and Marketing, a whopping 96 percent of marketers are challenged in building a single view of the customer. And 80 percent of consumer-facing companies don’t have a good understanding of their customers beyond demographics and purchase history.

So how do you play catch-up in a thousand-channel, multi-device universe? VB’s report surveyed over 500 marketers as well as 27 vendors and brands. In this essential webinar, we break down critical methodologies and technologies for personalization success. We’ll talk about the role of data and how best to capture it. We’ll review some of the best tools geared to different types and sizes of companies.

And while VB Analyst Andrew Jones will take attendees throught the most important takeaways of the report, guests Greg Petro from First Insight and Rich Lesperance from GrubHub will give first-hand insights from both the solutions and brand perspective.

For anyone wanting to go beyond the buzz-worthiness of personalization, this webinar is indispensible.

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

What you’ll learn:

Learn how to collect data that helps visualize the customer’s journey

Get tips on one of the biggest challenges to increasing the ROI of marketing automation

Access the theory of identity enrichment

Gain insight into best practices for personalization in different channels

Speakers:

Andrew Jones Analyst, VentureBeat

Greg Petro Chief Executive Officer, First Insight

Rich Lesperance VP Digital Marketing and CRM, GrubHub

This webinar is sponsored by Autopilot.