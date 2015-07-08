Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn together saw a 49 percent increase in ad revenue in the past year.

That’s one of the takeaways from Salesforce’s Q1 2015 Advertising Benchmark, released today. It’s based on data from the advertising management platform Social.com in its Marketing Cloud. The ad revenue extended from Q1 of last year to Q1 of this year.

Although it’s from all platforms, the revenue reflects mobile’s surge over the past year, with people now spending more minutes daily on mobile devices than on watching TV.

Here are some other findings in this compendium of ad stats:

Mobile app install campaigns on Facebook vary widely by country. Cost-per-install in New Zealand, for instance, was $6, but it was only $1 in Brazil.

Ads for mobile app installs were actually 9 percent cheaper on the Facebook Audience Network, which reaches apps outside Facebook’s, than ads on Facebook’s own mobile News Feed. The catch: clickthrough rates and install conversions are lower on the Audience network.

Engagement rates for Twitter Promoted Tweets fell 12 percent.

In the U.S., ads placed in Facebook’s desktop News Feed are more expensive than ones placed in its mobile News Feed. In Q1 of this year, for instance, it was $12.86 for desktop but only $6.63 for mobile.

LinkedIn’s ad revenue rose 38 percent in Q1 2015 compared with a year previously, for a total of $119 million. Sponsored Updates, the in-feed native ads, are now 40 percent of its total ad revenue.

The data in the report came from over two trillion ad impressions and 200 billion ad engagements by Salesforce Marketing Cloud customers, covering the three major social networks. The company said all ad data was anonymized.