Some people in the world get excited about new dashboards. This story is for you.

App Annie has launched the open beta test for a new dashboard and mobile analytics platform for publishers and developers.

The new version includes in-app analytics, and it integrates a lot of key mobile app data into one place. It integrates with Google Analytics, and it lets users view key usage metrics alongside data from five major app stores and 34 advertising platforms.

“App Annie is doing this in a typically App Annie — and super-smart — way, by integrating with existing tools and importing existing data,” says VB Insight analyst John Koetsier. “For in-app analytics, GA has 90+ percentage share on Android, and around 30 percent on iOS.”

That said, to get more iOS, coverage, App Annie would have to add Yahoo’s Flurry, the analytics market share leader on Apple’s platform.

The new additional usage data joins key performance metrics from existing App Annie products (Store and Ad Analytics), providing a more holistic view into the health of an app portfolio and enabling time-saving analysis and optimization. With the addition of In-App Analytics to its free product offering, App Annie said it has cemented its position as the industry standard for app intelligence, and as a one-stop shop for app publishers or developers trying to understand their business.

“Most app analytics tools today require an SDK integration, requiring time and resources to get a high-level perspective of how your app or apps are performing,” said Nick McIntosh, general manager for free products at App Annie, in a statement. “By aggregating the data publishers and developers have traditionally gathered from five or more different dashboards in one place, we’re empowering them to spot success and problem areas quickly and make smarter, faster decisions on prioritization so they can spend more time on building their apps.”

App Annie has supporters from companies such as health and fitness community Runtastic and photo-based local chat app maker Lovoo. App Annie said it is the mobile app intelligence platform for 94 percent of the Top 100 publishers, who use the company’s solutions to track more than 800,000 mobile apps. App Annie raised $55 million in venture funding in January.

One thing to keep in mind:

While app analytics tools are important, vendors are increasingly adding engagement tools that contain mobile marketing automation capability that goes beyond reporting, and helps developers communicate, test, and deeply engage with their users.