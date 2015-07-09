This year, mobile advertising spend will hit $51 billion, according to VB Insight’s latest report on brands and mobile ads. By 2019, it’ll hit $105 billion — mostly because brands and “traditional” companies are joining mobile-first startups in advertising online.

Increasingly, they’re starting to buy inventory in mobile games — not a traditionally popular format for ads — and other mobile apps. And mobile video advertising is clearly one of the most compelling and effective mobile advertising methods, both in performance and branding campaigns.

The powerful seamlessness of new video technology shows once again that mobile-oriented design and UI can disrupt established ways of thinking in marketing. At next week’s MobileBeat 2015 event, held July 13 and 14 in San Francisco, panelists and speakers will address some of the questions raised by the explosion of mobile video advertising and marketing.

How are smart brands and other companies using video to market on mobile — a place of short attention spans, rich interactivity, and instant gratification? When do you invest in emoji packs, or product videos for Vine or Snapchat? What role do the new hot offerings — messaging platforms and video advertising — play in driving growth?

What does the emergence of new platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, Instagram, and others mean for companies? Well, for a start, you can address your customers directly where they are, instead of trying to force them to join your platform. If you can’t beat Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter, you may as well join ’em.

Robin Zucker, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Digital Media, Playboy

As Playboy’s senior VP of marketing and digital media, Robin Zucker led marketing for one of the world’s most iconic brands as it rolled out its new digital strategy. Previously, she established and led Yahoo’s central social marketing organization. She provided marketing strategy, services, and consulting to increase audience engagement and expand Playboy’s brand presence through social media. Her team was responsible for setting our social marketing strategy and infrastructure, which includes success metrics, tools and driving alignment, governance and best practice sharing for the global marketing team.

Guillaume Lelait, VP North America, Fetch

Fetch provides its clients with expertise in all areas of mobile marketing, including mobile strategy, mobile creative, mobile media planning, and buying, tracking, and analysis. As vice president, Guillaume Lelait is responsible for leading operations and growth of Fetch in the United States. Lelait is a veteran mobile marketing expert with deep expertise in mobile ideas, strategy, and execution. Prior to joining Fetch, Lelait managed creative efforts for PhoneValley in the U.K., working across the Digitas and Razorfish agencies in mobile and providing strategy to brand innovators including McDonald’s, Nissan, NSPCC, Pfizer, Purina, and Shell.

Matevz Klanjsek, CPO and Cofounder, Celtra

Celtra empowers agencies, media suppliers, and brand leaders alike with an integrated, truly scalable cross-screen HTML5 technology for brand advertising on smartphones, tablets, and desktop. Matevz Klanjsek sets the overall product strategy for Celtra and is responsible for product design and development. With 15 years of digital advertising experience, he spearheads Celtra’s product innovation, having conceived and introduced to the market innovative new ad products, such as Smart Video Ad Formats and a new generation of ad formats for Angry Birds.

Daniel Rosenweig, Chegg

Dan Rosenweig serves as president and chief executive officer of textbook rental and educational services provider Chegg, where he oversees the overall business operations and executive management. He previously served as president and CEO of Guitar Hero and chief operating officer at Yahoo. In addition to learning to yodel “Yahooooo!,” Rosenweig was responsible for product development, marketing, international operations, and North American operations. Prior to Yahoo, Rosenweig served as president of ZDNet, where he managed the successful merger with CNET. He participates on the advisory board of the nonprofit DonorsChoose.org and sits on the Board of Directors of Adobe Systems and Katalyst Media, Ashton Kutcher and Jason Goldberg’s social media company.