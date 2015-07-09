Pornhub is coming for VR.

Today the company released its latest product, a twerking sex-toy complete with a virtual reality headset called the Twerking Butt.

It’s an oversized Fleshlight-style toy shaped like a butt that jiggles, massages, and warms. It also comes with a VR headset that users can hook their phone into to watch point-of-view porn (salacious videos shot from the perspective of the main actor). The original Twerking Butt package will cost $699.

But, if you’re willing to shell out a thousand bucks, you can get the deluxe edition featuring Pornhub’s twerking technology. The toy comes with all the trappings of the original version and also performs moves made famous by strippers and a select few pop stars.

Pornhub is not the first sex company to go deep into VR. Virtual reality porn is already a burgeoning industry, with sex companies developing immersive sexual experiences for their audiences.

Sex companies are often the first to innovate on new technology platforms, so it’s no surprise that VR is taking off in the personal pleasure market. No doubt the adult entertainment industry will continue to procure high-tech sex toys, especially within virtual reality. While these toys may amuse some people, there’s a real opportunity for VR in the sex industry — one that Pornhub’s Twerking Butt doesn’t demonstrate.

VR sex toys could make porn more real, and I’m not just talking about the physicality of it. Where the porn industry has often come under fire for creating sexual models that women can’t live up to, virtual reality could help simulate more real-life sex scenarios (you know, the kind where you’re having relations with another person).

Pornhub’s dismembered female butt doesn’t provide that — and that’s OK, because the innovation needs to come from the software side. It’s important to remember that inventions like the Twerking Butt are just the start. And though it seems a little bit icky right now, it may not always be that way. Let’s hope not, anyway, because this technology has the potential to change the way we interact with each other in real life.