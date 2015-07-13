Join us for this live webinar on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Demographics used to be the way marketers segmented and attempted to personalize communication to consumers: factors like gender, age, where you live, education, income, if you have kids. But there’s likely no product category that defies all other segmentation than food choice.

As Rich Lesperance says, “I may be exactly the same demographic as my neighbor, but that has nothing to do with what I eat.” Lesperance is the VP of Digital Marketing and CRM for GrubHub, the leading online and mobile food ordering service. Every day, GrubHub processes 235,000 orders across the U.S. and in London, and with that comes troves of data that reveals hyper-granular information about customers’ food preferences — whether it’s what they like to eat, don’t like to eat, and where and when they like to eat and with whom.

Of course, data is at the heart of personalization and Lesperance says one of the biggest challenges for any company beginning down the personalization path is cleaning data. “You can have all the best marketing ideas in the world, but job one, and it may sound inglorious, is doing the janitor work of cleaning data.” He goes on to acknowledge it’s not super-sexy but it is super critical. “Building the algorthims (to meet customers’ needs based on perferences) is the easy part. Having good data is the hard part, and it takes 80 percent of the time.”

Collecting data — and what you do with it — is just one of the essential topics we’ll cover in this webinar that will also share the important findings from VB’s recent Insight report on Identity and Marketing, an intensive study surveying over 500 marketers as well as 27 vendors and brands. We’ll also review critical methodologies and techniques for successful personalization, some of the best tools to get there, and how several brands are achieving outsized success.

For Lesperance, success in personalization, goes far beyond ROI. “I think it’s actually more of a ‘return on effort’ or a ‘return on clutter’ metric,” he says. “As the incrementional cost of email goes down, we want to spend less on those channels while making them more effective. The big opportunty now is to increase the ‘R; and hold the ‘I’ flat – or have it go down.” In Lesperance’s view, the more personalized communications are, the less marketers will need to batch-and-blast their way to sales, and with less frequency.

However, he also believes different touchpoints across the customer journey are also prime opportunities to increase personalization. “We’ve looked at ROI largely as an exercise of what we’ve traditionally defined as a marketing channel,” Lesperance explains, “but if you think of all communications and transitional messaging — like your order confirmation or shipping confirmation — there’s so much more room to be more personalized and include content that gets you ready for your next order.”

