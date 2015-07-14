Skype has released an update for its Android app that is billed as improving its usability. Users will now have a simplified sign-on workflow and be able to preview Web links in chat.

Though Skype says that you won’t ever have to log out of its messenger app, should there come a time when you do so, the process to log back in is now easier. Skype will remember your log-in details. In a blog post, the company states that with “one tap on the arrow” the app will register your identity and log you in. If you want to change the setting so the password is required, that’s possible in the Settings menu.





In addition, when you’re chatting with your friends and they send you a link, a rich preview will be displayed in the chat window. Made available for Skype’s Mac and iOS apps, this update will be rolled out over the next few weeks.

You can download Skype for Android in the Google Play Store.