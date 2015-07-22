Deezer is claiming a subscription music-streaming service first today as it introduces a channel on IFTTT (If This Then That).

For the uninitiated, IFTTT is a Web-based service that lets users set up automated actions, which it calls “recipes,” between multiple apps. So now, Deezer subscribers will be able to integrate the music-streaming service with other third-party apps, including Facebook, Twitter, Evernote, and WordPress.

Example actions include being able to add a track to your Deezer playlist using a hashtag on Twitter, automatically posting your favorite albums to Facebook, and, thanks to an integration with Philips’ Hue connected lightbulbs, setting your home lighting to match the album cover color of the last song you listened to.

Founded in Paris, France in 2007, Deezer’s music-subscription service is available in around 200 countries. But it doesn’t always garner the same headlines as its counterparts, which include Spotify, Rdio, and Apple Music — perhaps largely due to its absence in the U.S. However, it finally launched in the States last year with an exclusive “Elite” service, which costs $20 a month.

Though other music-streaming services, including SoundCloud, have official IFTTT channels, of the main subscription-based services, Deezer now claims a minor differentiator.

IFTTT integration is a useful feature to have, no doubt, and will likely go down well among its existing user base. However, it won’t be enough to sway users from the likes of Spotify, Rdio, or Apple Music.