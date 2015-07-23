Join us for this live webinar on Thursday, August 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

Forgetting someone’s name in the real world happens. We forgive. We move on. In the world of online commerce and marketing, customers are not so forgiving.

This is the age of personalization — and we’re talking about a lot more than first names. Customers expect and demand that their needs and preferences are known and responded to — and companies who are doing that are winning. They’re doing it with hyper-personalized data such as their customers’ location, device preference, channel usage, product affinity, time-of-day usage, and what interests them in the wide world at large.

The payoff is huge. Consider these examples:

A shoe retailer “hijacked” 600 additional sales from competitors by using mobile location data

Email subject lines with personal data increase open rates by up to 41 percent

Personalized website content increased page views for one company by 300 percent, and another saw an increase in conversion rate of 219 percent

Geotargeting in emails helped one loyalty program vendor increase click-through rates by 66.7 percent

But as impressive as these numbers are, racing to embrace personalized marketing without knowing the landscape can easily backfire. Consumers can love you for remembering who they are one moment, and resenting an invasion of privacy the next. They’ve become increasingly aware that every click and swipe is being tracked, and the potential creep factor is nothing to trivialize.

At that same time, there’s still a big learning curve for many marketers playing catch-up as personalization is more and more becoming table stakes. What data is most effective? What’s safe to use and won’t turn off consumers? What drives consumers to provide personally identifiable information? Consider just some of the many types of data that can be used for personalization:

Purchase/commerce history, including products/services bought, and product/services looked at

User preferences, including user-submitted data, app/website settings etc.

Own website history, including pages viewed, downloads, forms completed etc.

Other browsing history, including referrers, search terms, advertising click-through etc.

Interactions, including email opens, message activity, in-app responses etc.

Personal data, including name, email, gender, provided location

Social data, including public keyword history, interactions, social graph data etc.

Mobile app behavior, including installations, uninstalls, app preferences, app interactions etc.

Third-party demographic data, including MOSAIC, Acorn, ESRI, etc.

Device location history, including public check-in systems, smart beacon data, geofence boundary breaks and full device GPS/positioning data

Activity data, such as from fitness tracking devices, smartwatches, door sensors, ID cards etc.

Biological data, such as body composition, physiological data, CO2 emission measurement etc.

Of these, what’s most important? And what’s the most effective way to apply it? And what do consumers really respond to? These are just some of the questions answered in VB’s latest report Hyper-personalization: What customers want, and what they hate.

