Your customer is the lifeblood of your business… but how well do you really know her?

Marketers today are able to learn a lot about individual customers — who they are, what they want, what they’re doing, and where they are.

Piecing together this context isn’t always easy, and many companies tend to be like blind men around the elephant… but those able to gather and apply this insight are boosting engagement throughout the customer journey with relevant conversations, messages, and experiences.

How do you do it?

These are still early days for personalization, but for those marketers who have seen results, between 70 and 94 percent say that personalization efforts increase the effectiveness of various key metrics.

These findings come from new VB Insight research that looks closely at the customer: who she is (identity) and how to engage her most effectively (personalization).

There is so much customer data available, yet it’s not always clear how to find and consolidate the right pieces to understand your customer in the proper context.

Learning about the customer is a process, just as getting to know someone in our daily lives is. But as we get to know that person, we can also relate to them better, creating greater relevance in ads, web, mobile, and email.

