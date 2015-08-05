You might now be able to experience the wonders of virtual reality while being high in the middle of a desert.

Burning Man, an annual week-long festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, gets its first-ever VR camp this year. It’ll be open to more than 70,000 people that’ll attend the festival. The company (appropriately called VR Camp) that is concocting this experience has a Kickstarter currently up, and it’s asking for $10,000 in order to make this project into a reality. Rewards for backers include a chance to see a VR film created by Burning Man and a “golden ticket” to The Void, a sort of small VR theme park/playground, before it opens to the public.

Events like this are important leading up to the release of VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and Sony’s Project Morpheus for the PlayStation 4 next year. They’re the best way to let people try out VR, and they help convince them that this is an exciting, palpable new technology that might be here to stay. After all, you can’t show VR without someone seeing it for themselves.

The actual camp itself, which is part of East Bay Burners, consists of two expo tents and a large screen. It’ll showcase a variety of VR experiences, which includes a motion-capture suit in which people will get to embody a mammoth Godzilla projection. Each festival night will contain a different VR experience. HTC’s VIVE headset will be used, but it isn’t known whether other headsets, like Oculus Rift, will also be part of the event.

Burning Man 2015 is from August 30 to September 7. You can find out how you can be a part of it here.