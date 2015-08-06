Hidden has been striving to create stylish products for the past few years, though the company only has two items to its name to date — and both are Bluetooth speakers.

Hidden’s first Kickstarter campaign saw almost $1 million in funds raised for the Hidden Radio & Bluetooth speaker. Two years later, in early 2014, the New York-based startup returned to crowdfund another $720,000 to help take its follow-up product to market — HiddenRadio2.

The speaker is now officially available to buy, costing $200 for the silver and glossy black models, with the gunmetal incarnation setting you back $220. However, all versions are on sale at the moment for $20 less.

VentureBeat has nabbed some hands-on time with the speaker, and below we tell you what you can expect.

But first up, some basics on the HiddenRadio’s specs.

Specifications

The HiddenRadio2 is roughly the size of a coffee mug, coming in at 3.4″ long, 3.4″ wide, and 4.3″ high. It weighs 1.1 pounds (490g) and feels very light in the hand.

The speaker uses the latest Bluetooth 4.0 technology to connect with your devices and charges via micro-USB. It promises 12 hours of continuous play through its built-in lithium-ion battery.

Meet HiddenRadio2

As with the first version of the speaker, the most immediately striking facet of the HiddenRadio2 is its looks — straight out of the box, it appears more like a ceramic ornament than a speaker. But that is the intention — it’s supposed to be innocuous and blend into the surroundings.

Indeed, HiddenRadio2 could almost be a pepper-grinder or some other random cylindrical kitchen utensil.

Of course there are other cylindrical Bluetooth speakers out there, from big brands such as Logitech and Amazon. But to appreciate the true beauty of the HiddenRadio2, you must first switch it on.

One of the major upgrades version 2 of Hidden’s speaker has is a new “magic lift” feature. Press and hold the On/Off button found on the underside, and the speaker rises from its outer casing.

When the speaker is switched on, you can then put it into sleep mode simply by long-pressing the top of the unit, and it then disappears back into its turtle shell-like house again.

There is no visible button there, you must put your faith in the designers that placing your finger in the middle of a flat, featureless surface will have the desired action. And to turn it back on again, do the exact same thing.

You might not believe me, but it’s actually quite addictive — I found myself turning it on and off just for the funky “bong” sound when it starts moving.

This same smart control functionality extends beyond raising and lowering the speaker, however. The touch sensor on top also lets you control elements such as the volume, whereby you drag your finger around the edge of the cap to raise or lower the sound.

Furthermore, you can also use the HiddenRadio2 as a speakerphone — if anyone calls, tap the top of the device, and you can converse directly through the speaker. This worked well in our tests.

Coming soon

Coming soon to the HiddenRadio2 mix is an accompanying smartphone app. This will sport an AutoPlay feature that turns the speaker on and starts playing music when you arrive home.

The app will also enable a multipoint feature that lets you sync up two HiddenRadio2’s to a single phone to create a “surround sound” audio setup, or have speakers spread through the house. To support this purpose, Hidden currently sells two units for a knockdown $350 (as opposed to $400).

Throw into the mix a smart alarm that plays music to wake you up and the ability to schedule playlists for specific times and days, and the HiddenRadio2 really starts to shine as an impressive piece of kit.

But what about the audio? Read on.

Audio

A gadget can have all the bells and whistles in the world, but if it doesn’t perform its core function well, then what’s the point, right?

The HiddenRadio2’s audio was actually a little disappointing. I definitely wouldn’t call it “bad” per se, but using a variety of tracks across the musical kaleidoscope that is Spotify, I found the bass was not great, and at times it leaned towards the tinny end of the audio spectrum.

But it really depends what you want from a speaker. The sound is good enough — if it’s for your office, bedroom, or other confined space, and you’re not too bothered about “top-of-the-range.” And what it lacks in audio, it more than makes up for in style. But if you want something that will light up a room at a party, then you can look elsewhere.

I’m used to the booming bass and crystal clarity of Bose’s SoundLink Mini speaker, which costs roughly the same price, and I’ve used this compact speaker for gatherings of all sizes. The Bose is a serious piece of kit for music lovers, and I’d find it hard to ditch it for something like the HiddenRadio2, which seems to be more style-oriented.

Verdict

I’m really torn on the HiddenRadio2. On the one hand, it is honestly one of the best speakers I’ve encountered from a design perspective — it is subtle and slick as hell. And it packs some useful features beyond that of playing music, with a myriad more in the works.

However, there is no escaping the audio quality — it was passable, and far from the worst I’ve encountered, but it didn’t quite cut it for me. Not at that price point.

That all said, I’ve definitely seen enough here to hold out hopes for the future, and there is scope for iterating and improving with the next version.

Hidden clearly has a great team of designers on board, something that could perhaps be lent to other devices too, beyond just Bluetooth speakers.

