Correction: This is not a formal acquisition. RentMethod is shutting down and two of its founders have joined Airbnb.

The founders of apartment rental company RentMethod have joined Airbnb and will be shuttering their company on August 31. Customers who used RentMethod are being encouraged to port over their data to other solutions, to which the company will provide a list in the future.

None of RentMethod’s assets have been acquired.

Founded in 2012, RentMethod billed itself as making it easier for apartment owners to rent out their residences. The platform offered tour scheduling, apartment showings, facilitated rental applications, and more through its website and even had a team of real estate agents on-demand.

The company was founded by Willem Bult, Greg Sirotek, and Alfonso Acevedo. However, only Bult and Sirotek transitioned to Airbnb; Acevedo has departed to take a role at Intuit. After being around for three years, the company also went through Stanford’s StartX accelerator program in fall 2014.

Although neither company has shared what the RentMethod founders are going to be doing, a scan of LinkedIn shows that RentMethod’s chief executive Sirotek is now working on Airbnb’s Supply Growth team, while Bult is a software engineer with the company.

It appears that the RentMethod transition went down in May, according to when both Sirotek and Bult updated their LinkedIn profiles. Additionally, RentMethod’s website is no longer fully operational.

Airbnb declined to comment.

