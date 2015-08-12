From user preferences to purchase history, the amount of data available about customers today is massive. Marketers who are able to leverage this information to serve up a personalized experience for their customers are winning in the age of 1:1 interactions.

But delivering up the most relevant interactions to customers has some important requirements. According to Brijen Rajput, senior vice president of online marketing at CheapOair.com — and one of our webinar’s panelists — getting customers to register and log in whenever they visit is key to gaining essential data. When customers login to CheapOair, their last search appears on the home page and enables relevant content to appear geared to their interests.

“We do personalization based on [people’s] search patterns, booking history, and preferences,” Rajput explains. “If customers have shown an interest in ski destinations, honeymoon travel, or beach vacations, that content is what will appear.”

CheapOair’s personalization also appears in customized email, push notifications for those who sign of for fare alerts, as well as shopping cart abandonment. “We try to reach out to people who abandon the shopping cart,” syas Rajput. “These are people who went through the whole process, but for some reason, they didn’t complete the booking, so we send those people abandon cart emails.”

Don’t miss out!

Register here for free.

But what do consumers think about these kinds of personalized practices? Are there risks in tracking too much data or getting too personal? In VB Insight’s latest report — Hyper-personalization: What customers want, and what they hate — we uncover what conumers really think, things such as:

What drives consumers to provide personally identifiable information, and why ‘promises’ are the least effective offer

Whether using the consumer’s own content in personalized advertising (such as Instagram photos) is acceptable or not

The complexity of the rules, regulations, and laws that come into play when considering one-to-one marketing, and personal data

Whether consumers are ready to let you use wearable, and fitness tracker data in advertising

How big the market for smart beacons is, and what they mean for the future of retail

The future of hyper-personalization, machine-learning, and location data

Privacy is an important piece of the personalization machine with increased concern from consumers. In fact, almost all consumers — 96 percent of American consumers and 91 percent of those in the U.K. — are concerned about privacy. And what does that mean for marketers?

In this importnat webinar, VB Insight’s Director of Marketing Technology Stewart Rogers will share the most important highlights of the report and will be joined by Rajput as well as Preeti Kelapure, Marketing Manger of Glassdoor, who will together share real-world nuggets that every marketer should be aware of.

What you’ll learn:

What types of personalization are acceptable, and which to avoid

The correct process for on-boarding personalization, and how to manage when consumers opt out

What the future of personalization looks like, for both B2C and B2B organizations

The rules and regulations at play

The marketing technologies that will save all marketers from crossing the “uncanny valley” into “Creepyville”

Speakers:

Stewart Rogers, Director, Marketing Technology, VB Insight

Preeti Kelapure, Marketing Manager, Glassdoor

Brijen Rajput, Senior Vice President of Online Marketing, Cheapoair.com