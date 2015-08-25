Microsoft, Bank of America, Pinterest, LivingSocial, Affinity Solutions executives to speak on card-linking and the transformation of digital commerce

The CardLinx Association™, announced their latest collaboration forum on September 22, 2015 in the Seattle area. This forum will focus on the increasingly important role of data in digital commerce. Keynote speakers and panelists at this forum will discuss data-driven card-linked offers and loyalty programs that increase consumer engagement and segmentation.

“Digital commerce continues to evolve and expand through the proliferation of social and mobile apps. We’ve brought together the leading executives from multiple industries to show how retailers, payment companies and digital publishers can use data-driven card-linking technology to increase revenue and boost customer loyalty,” said Silvio Tavares, President and CEO of CardLinx.

Tavares will kick off the forum. Confirmed speakers include:

Microsoft: Will White, Director of Payments

Bank of America: Alfred Hamilton, SVP Bank Amerideals

Bankrate: Matthew Goldman, CEO of the Wallaby Financial division of Bankrate

Affinity Solutions: Jonathan Silver, CEO

Pinterest: Gene Alston, Head of Business Development

LivingSocial: Doug Miller, Chief Revenue Officer

Cardlytics Inc.: John Brown, President, US Operations

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. with keynote speeches starting at 9:00 a.m., the forum will be held at the Bellevue Club at 11200 SE 6th Street in Bellevue, Washington. To register or obtain more details visit http://cardlinx.org/cardlinx-bellevue

Card-linking stands at the unique intersection of the payments, social media, advertising, and retail industries. As the offers and loyalty space has become more popular, consumers have often found it cumbersome to take advantage of the variety and amount of opportunities available. Card-linking helps solve that problem by giving retailers and advertisers the ability to deliver a targeted offer or deal to a consumer via their credit, debit or other payment card without having to use a paper coupon, voucher or promotion code. Consumers simply link an offer to their card through their mobile phone, social app or on-line. When the consumer uses their card to pay in the store, they are notified of their discount or loyalty benefit through their mobile phone or e-mail nearly instantly.

About The CardLinx Association

The CardLinx Association, cardlinx.org, is the leading association for the card-linking industry. The non-profit group brings together leading retailers, digital publishers, payment companies, and banks-including MasterCard, Discover, Microsoft, Facebook and First Data, among others-to develop industry standards that eliminate friction for consumers and merchants. CardLinx members, serve or represent over 6 million merchants, have issued over 1.9 billion payment cards, and serve consumers with over 200 million card-enabled accounts and over 700 million active daily users. For more information, visit: http://cardlinx.org

