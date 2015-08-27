SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 27, 2015–

Agylytyx beat its financial projections for the first half of its fiscal year. The Sunnyvale-based company’s fiscal year coincides with the calendar year.

In discussing their financial results management also revealed why the company exceeded its forecast. Madison Laird, the company’s CEO, stated, “Both our product and our service revenue grew more quickly than our plan, and our expenses grew more slowly than our plan.” Laird continued: “The combination of these factors actually made us profitable on a net income basis for the first half of the year.”

The company forecast that FY15 results would also be ahead of its plan but cautioned against expecting profitable net income results for the full year. The company announced plans to upgrade its infrastructure. Rahul Argade, the company’s CTO said: “Our growth requires an increase in investments which will help us continue to maintain our high standards of security and performance.”

About Agylytyx

Agylytyx provides cloud-based enterprise business analytic software. The company’s flagship product, the Agylytyx Generator, frees up analyst time and results in better decision making across corporations. Agylytyx is based in Sunnyvale, California, and has locations in Philadelphia and Washington D.C. For more information about Agylytyx visit www.agylytyx.com.

