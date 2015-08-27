Well, that didn’t take long.

Yesterday, developer Larian Studios launched the Kickstarter for the sequel to its popular role-playing game, Divinity: Original Sin. It asked for $500,000. Today, Divinity: Original Sin II has already received $670,452 in crowdfunding.

The original Divinity raised $944,282 after asking for $400,000. The sequel looks to be on track to surpass that.

“Where Divinity: Original Sin took 12 days to reach its funding goal, Divinity: Original Sin II was funded in less than 12 hours,” the Kickstarter page notes. “Since things went a lot faster than we anticipated, we’ll need a little bit more time to prepare our first big update, but rest assured, it’s coming.”

That update will likely include stretch goals, which will add new features to the project as the Kickstarter reaches new milestones beyond the original funding goal.