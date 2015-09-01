The PlayStation 4 is getting a substantial update that will introduce a number of new features, and Sony is trying them out today with a beta test.
PS4’s system firmware version 3 (officially 3.00) is coming in the near future, and it is bringing with it deep support for YouTube Gaming (which you can read more about right here). That is Google’s new gaming-specific version of its video site that surfaces Let’s Plays and video reviews for popular PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC releases. This is also YouTube’s big move to compete with Twitch in livestreaming, and the PS4 update brings native support for YouTube broadcasting.
Of course, Sony wants to see how everything works before it rolls it out for everyone, so it is launching a beta version today for select PS4 owners. Those people will get to put the YouTube streaming and several other key new capabilities to the test.
Here’s a full list of new features, but you can also read more about them on Sony’s PlayStation blog:
- YouTube Gaming livestream support will join Twitch and UStream as a native broadcasting solution on the PS4. Just hit the Share button to start things up.
- Online storage is getting a boost from 1GB to 10GB for PS Plus subscribers. This means you can keep a lot more saves in the cloud.
- Usage meter for online storage.
- A new Events hub for social activities happening in your favorite game.
- Favorite Groups to let you put your friends in special lists that are easier to keep track of.
- Communities to help you find people with similar interests.
- Gamers can now share up to 10-second video clips to Twitter.
- Stickers in messages.
- A more robust Now Playing screen.
- An improved Live from PlayStation app to make it easier to view livestreams from PlayStation 4.
- Players can now request to watch a friend play a game.