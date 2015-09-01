The PlayStation 4 is getting a substantial update that will introduce a number of new features, and Sony is trying them out today with a beta test.

PS4’s system firmware version 3 (officially 3.00) is coming in the near future, and it is bringing with it deep support for YouTube Gaming (which you can read more about right here). That is Google’s new gaming-specific version of its video site that surfaces Let’s Plays and video reviews for popular PlayStation 4, Xbox, and PC releases. This is also YouTube’s big move to compete with Twitch in livestreaming, and the PS4 update brings native support for YouTube broadcasting.

Of course, Sony wants to see how everything works before it rolls it out for everyone, so it is launching a beta version today for select PS4 owners. Those people will get to put the YouTube streaming and several other key new capabilities to the test.

Here’s a full list of new features, but you can also read more about them on Sony’s PlayStation blog: