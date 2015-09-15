Join us for this live webinar on Thursday, September 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific, 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for free.

According to a study conducted by Adobe last year, when marketers were asked to prioritize one capability that will be most important to marketing in the future, personalization topped their lists. Fast-forward 18 months, and ‘personalization’ has become to marketing what ‘om’ is to meditation. And if you’re not humming along with this mantra, chances are you’re going to lose market share to those who have.

But how does personalization translate into individual channels? In social, in advertising, in email, and even on your website? There are critical differences between these and failing to understand what they are might mean the personalization nirvana you hope for never arrives.

Example: did you know that ad retargeting at the wrong point in the customer journey can actually backfire? Or using segmentation alone in email will get you only so far in the personalization route? Or that custom audiences in social will net you far higher personalization opportunities with existing customers?

Those who have mastered the specifics for each channel are discovering that the personzalization mantra is paying off hugely. In VB Insight’s latest report on personalization, here’s a snapshot of the kinds of results marketers are experiencing:

Getting specific, have a look at these case study results dramatizing the impressive effects of personalization applied in various ways and channels:

Microsoft dropped bounce rates by 35 percent and increased add-to-cart rate by 10%.

O’Neill increased conversions by 46 percent with web personalization

Alex and Annie has seen a 73 percent lift in monthly email revenue

Gamestop saw a 41 percent increase in average order value (AOV)

VB’s report also investigated the vast array of technologies avaiable to marketers now to help them amp up personalization. And in each category — including ads, email, web, CRM, and analytics. — you’ll find our recommedations and why.

We’d encourage you to read the report in detail — or you could simply join VB Director of Marketing Technology Stewart Rogers and a panel of experts steeped in personalization strategies for this intensely valuable hour. Rogers will be taking attendees through the major takeaways of the report, while our panel will share their hands-on insights on getting the best results through personalization.

