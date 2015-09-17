Take that, Apple.

Just a week after that company announced that gaming was coming to its Apple TV device, Amazon responds with a gaming-focused Fire TV. Announced today, the Amazon Fire TV Gaming Edition comes with a controller, a 32GB microSD card, and two games: Shovel Knight and Disney’s Ducktales: Remastered (both are well-received 2D platformers). It costs $140 when it comes out on October 5. Amazon also boasts that the new Fire TV has 75 percent more processing power than the old model.

The Apple TV does not come with a dedicated controller for gaming. It instead uses the remote for gaming inputs (it has a clickable touchscreen and gyroscope controls). It will support controllers, but all games must work with the standard remote.

You can preorder the Fire TV Gaming Edition on Amazon (of course).