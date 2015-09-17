Games can make you cry. If you need proof, don’t play Heavy Rain — play Super Mario Maker.

A Super Mario Maker creator going by the name Geofferu Heromoto has built a course that will force you to make tough decisions by asking one simple question: how far will you go to save your son? In the video, you can see that you’ll have to pick between “far” and “not far.” This is definitely a poke at developer David Cage’s interactive gaming experiences that are all about supposedly tough choices in games like Heavy Rain. But the thing is that Heromoto’s attempt to lampoon Cage is actually a better game.

I’ll let the great designer take it from here:

https://youtu.be/CSm1Rn7Prcs