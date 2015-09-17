The problem with being a marketer today is that it’s tough to find — and network with — the best minds in marketing. GrowthBeats only happen so often, right? We’re bringing that GrowthBeat experience to your laptop through VB Insight Twitter Chats. VentureBeat’s Twitter Chats are your opportunity to join in that conversation without hauling yourself halfway across the country. These conversations are value-loaded and time-critical — in just a half hour you can get valuable insight, share knowledge and thought leadership, and make connections with top marketing minds — all without leaving your desk chair.

Join VentureBeat on Thursday, September 17 at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 19:00 GMT for a special Twitter Chat with VentureBeat Insight analyst Jon Cifuentes, author of VB Insight’s most recent report on marketing analytics. We’ll be chatting about marketing analytics — specifically how customer analytics is driving today’s marketing decisions and where to get the best value in your analytics strategy. In addition to Cifuentes, we’ve also invited industry insiders and marketing experts to share their wisdom and insight — and we want to hear your voice as well. You can follow the #vbwebinars hashtag to stay up to the minute in the chat.

Here’s how it works:

Log into your Twitter account using Twitter’s native web app or your favorite Twitter client and start chiming in at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET/ 19:00 GMT. It’s just that easy.

Introduce yourself with your first #vbwebinars tweet, including your name, title, and the organization you are with.

The questions will flow from the @VentureBeat Twitter handle with the hashtag #vbwebinars tagged to each tweet.

The Tweet Chat Questions

@VentureBeat will issue questions out to our audience with a hashtag #vbwebinars to trend the discussion (this is the same hashtag that we’ll be using for our webinar as well). It will ask the first question at 12:01 p.m., and the final question will be asked at 12:25 p.m.

Q1: What’s harder, generating insight through analytics, or turning insights into action? #vbwebinars Q2: What’s the single biggest challenge in running a top flight analytics program: tools or talent? #vbwebinars Q3: What’s the best model for organizing for data analytics? #vbwebinars Q4: Is there a case where vanity metrics are important? #vbwebinars

Twitter users following this event will reply using the #vbwebinars hashtag. You can follow the conversation by searching the #vbwebinars hashtag.

Helpful Tweet Chat Strategies

Please don’t pitch products or services — stay focused on the topic and contribute your thought leadership.

Remember that this is a public chat — keep it professional but informal.

Don’t forget the #vbwebinars hashtag or your comments will not appear in the Twitter streams of most of the chat participants, unless they follow your account specifically.

What’s in it for you? Besides the obvious interesting discussion and knowledge sharing, participants in our Twitter chats report gaining significant numbers of followers. Of course, it’s a pretty entertaining and fast half hour of chatting, too.

We’d love to have your participation in the Twitter chat today at 12:00 p.m. PST. Time to get your tweet on!

This Twitter chat is a precursor to our webinar on marketing analytics with Jon Cifuentes. Register today so that you don’t miss the live roundtable discussion and audience Q&A — and gain valuable insight on a topic that makes or breaks marketing campaigns.

Register here for free!