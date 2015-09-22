Virtual reality porn is here.

Over the summer Internet porn purveyor Badoink.com handed out free cardboard virtual reality headsets (modeled on Google’s Cardboard) to help VR enthusiasts get access to equipment and to build an audience for its content. Now it’s ready to start testing its VR porn on viewers.

Badoink took to the streets of San Francisco to test out the new product — in public. For the demo, the company eschewed its cardboard headset for the Samsung Gear VR. Naturally, San Franciscans were intrigued.

Check out the full video below.

Keep in mind these reactions did not include any sex toys or erotic accessories. The future of porn is going to be immersive … and expensive.