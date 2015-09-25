Flash suffers another blow.

Emmet Shear, chief executive officer of Twitch, announced that the game-livestreaming site will switch over fully from Flash to HTML 5 in the second quarter of 2016. With 1.7 million people broadcasting on Twitch, this is another blow for Flash, which is losing support across the Internet. YouTube already switched over to HTML 5.

Twitch originally announced plans to lose Flash in July.

Twitch is also adding improved chat support for one-on-one messages, called Whispers. Those messages will now appear in a separate window from the main chat. It’s also adding better search functions.