Announced at Quakecon earlier this year, Fallout Anthology unceremoniously arrives tomorrow at select retailers in the US. The “complete” Fallout collection (sans the upcoming Fallout 4, of course) bundles all the past games together in very wicked mini-nuke packaging (pictured above).

Gamers interested in acquiring the mini-nuke should snag the deal at Dell Home, which tempts with a bonus $25 eGift card. The deal only lasts until tomorrow, so if you want the bonus, you’ll need to act fast. The eGift card works on any purchase on Dell.com, and you’re free to put that $25 toward the upcoming Fallout 4.

Fallout Anthology + $25 eGift Card (PC DVD) — $49.99 at Dell Home. MSRP is $50. Shipping is free, with sales tax charged in most states. The eGift card will arrive 10-20 days after your purchase. Deal expires on October 1st at 8AM ET.

As an aside for those wondering, the Fallout Anthology collection will bundle in individual Steam keys of Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition, and Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition.