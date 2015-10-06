Google rolled out a pretty big update to the YouTube app for iOS on Monday that includes the new Material Design introduced with Android 5.0 Lollipop, along with some pretty nifty new editing tools.

“The redesigned YouTube app makes it easier to find what you love,” an update note explained. “Now your recommended videos, favorite channels, and subscriptions can be accessed by tapping each icon or swiping your screen. You can also create fun videos on the fly with new in-app editing tools.”

Google just announced the opening of its latest YouTube space in Paris, to help creators collaborate, innovate, and experiment. It also launched its kids app on Google Chromecast and Apple TV last week. Meanwhile, we’ve seen new phones from LG with an ever-greater focus on media creation and on-the-go consumption.

You can grab the new iOS update on the App Store here.

